Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Human Capital Formation in India

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/241005853765
Authors
Sean Dougherty, Richard Herd
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dougherty, S. and R. Herd (2008), “Improving Human Capital Formation in India”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 625, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/241005853765.
Go to top