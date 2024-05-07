Skip to main content
Improving housing and urban development policies in Mexico

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/c2229c19-en
Authors
Alessandro Maravalle, Aida Caldera Sánchez, Alberto González Pandiella
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Maravalle, A., A. Caldera Sánchez and A. González Pandiella (2024), “Improving housing and urban development policies in Mexico”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1801, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c2229c19-en.
