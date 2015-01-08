Skip to main content
Improving Health Outcomes and Health Care in India

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7t9ptcr26-en
Authors
Isabelle Joumard, Ankit Kumar
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Joumard, I. and A. Kumar (2015), “Improving Health Outcomes and Health Care in India”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1184, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js7t9ptcr26-en.
