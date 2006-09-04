Skip to main content
Improving Education Achievement and Attainment in Luxembourg

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/431707836184
David Carey, Ekkehard Ernst
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Carey, D. and E. Ernst (2006), “Improving Education Achievement and Attainment in Luxembourg”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 508, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/431707836184.
