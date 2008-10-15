Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Cost-Effectiveness in the Health Care Sector in Iceland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/235327525311
Authors
Hannes Suppanz
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Suppanz, H. (2008), “Improving Cost-Effectiveness in the Health Care Sector in Iceland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 645, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/235327525311.
Go to top