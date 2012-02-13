Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation Systems

OECD Conference Proceedings
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264167445-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2012), Improving Agricultural Knowledge and Innovation Systems: OECD Conference Proceedings, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264167445-en.
Go to top