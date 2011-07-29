Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Improving Access and Quality in the Indian Education System

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg83k687ng7-en
Authors
Sam Hill, Thomas Chalaux
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Hill, S. and T. Chalaux (2011), “Improving Access and Quality in the Indian Education System”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 885, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg83k687ng7-en.
Go to top