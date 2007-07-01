Skip to main content
Implications of Behavioural Economics for Mandatory Individual Account Pension Systems

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/103002825851
Authors
Waldo Tapia, Juan Yermo
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions
Cite this content as:

Tapia, W. and J. Yermo (2007), “Implications of Behavioural Economics for Mandatory Individual Account Pension Systems”, OECD Working Papers on Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/103002825851.
