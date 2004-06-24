Implementing Sustainable Urban Travel Policies

This book provides an analysis of the challenges Hungary is facing in its urban travel systems and an examination of policy and decision-making structures that are framing the implementation of urban travel policies in Hungary. It also proposes ways in which progress towards more sustainable urban travel can be achieved.

The report finds that Hungary has increasingly crowded urban roads and rising car ownership and use. Hungary's cities are wrestling with how to maintain a highly favourable modal share for their well-developed public transport systems, while saddled with the financial burden of ageing rolling stock and infrastructure. Unabated commercial and retail development in the periphery of cities with little access to public transport is further increasing demand for car travel.