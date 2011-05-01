Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Implementing Sustainable Urban Travel Policies in China

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9mq40ldvg-en
Authors
Haixiao Pan
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pan, H. (2011), “Implementing Sustainable Urban Travel Policies in China”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2011/12, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9mq40ldvg-en.
Go to top