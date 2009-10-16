Implementing Energy Efficiency Policies: are IEA Member Countries on Track?

This book presents 25 energy efficiency recommendations from the IEA which could, if implemented globally without delay, reduce global CO2 emissions by 8.2 gigatonnes per year by 2030 – equivalent to roughly two-times the amount of current EU CO2 emissions.

This innovative book provides the first assessment of IEA member countries’ progress on implementing energy efficiency policy. Using a rigorous evaluation process, it finds that while these countries are implementing a full range of energy efficiency measures, their efforts fall short. Pressing energy, climate and financial challenges require even more energy efficiency policy action – particularly in the transport sector. To address this action gap, IEA member countries must urgently ramp up their energy efficiency policy efforts.

The IEA and its member countries can play a critical role in promoting the Agency’s call for “Worldwide Implementation Now” (W.I.N.) of energy efficiency. What will it be? W.I.N or lose the opportunity?