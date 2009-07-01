Skip to main content
Impact of Animal Disease Outbreaks and Alternative Control Practices on Agricultural Markets and Trade

The case of FMD
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221275827814
Authors
Franziska Junker, Joanna Ilicic-Komorowska, Frank van Tongeren
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
English
Junker, F., J. Ilicic-Komorowska and F. van Tongeren (2009), “Impact of Animal Disease Outbreaks and Alternative Control Practices on Agricultural Markets and Trade: The case of FMD”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221275827814.
