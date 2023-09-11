Skip to main content
Immigration and employment dynamics in European regions

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a20155a2-en
Authors
Cem Özgüzel, Anthony Edo
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

Özgüzel, C. and A. Edo (2023), “Immigration and employment dynamics in European regions”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 52, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a20155a2-en.
