Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Illicit Financial Flows

The Economy of Illicit Trade in West Africa
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264268418-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Illicit Financial Flows: The Economy of Illicit Trade in West Africa, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264268418-en.
Go to top