This report compiles guidance information for exposure measurement and exposure mitigation for manufactured nanomaterials in occupational settings. It addresses their adequacy when handling manufactured nanomaterials. This document is a building block in identifying, compiling and assessing guidance information for exposure measurement and exposure mitigation at the workplace when handling manufactured nanomaterials.
Identification, Compilation and Analysis of Guidance Information for Exposure Measurement and Exposure Mitigation: Manufactured Nanomaterials
OECD Series on the Safety of Manufactured Nanomaterials and other Advanced Materials