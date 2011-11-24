Skip to main content
Identification and Quantification of the Proceeds of Bribery

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264121652-en
Authors
OECD, The World Bank
Cite this content as:

OECD/The World Bank (2011), Identification and Quantification of the Proceeds of Bribery, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264121652-en.
