Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

ICT investments in OECD countries and partner economies

Trends, policies and evaluation
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/bcb82cff-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2019), “ICT investments in OECD countries and partner economies: Trends, policies and evaluation”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 280, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/bcb82cff-en.
Go to top