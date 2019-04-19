ICT investments in OECD countries and partner economies

Policies to support ICT investment are a strategic tool to spur the digital transformation and enhance productivity and growth. However, while most countries do carry out some forms of ICT investment policy, very little is known on the effects of these policies. In order to start filling this gap, this report presents an overview of recent trends in ICT investment in OECD countries; makes an inventory of ICT investment policies in OECD and selected Partner economies; and reviews the evaluation of selected investment programmes in some OECD countries.