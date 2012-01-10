Skip to main content
ICT Applications for the Smart Grid

Opportunities and Policy Implications
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h2q8v9bln-en
OECD
OECD Digital Economy Papers
OECD (2012), “ICT Applications for the Smart Grid: Opportunities and Policy Implications”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 190, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9h2q8v9bln-en.
