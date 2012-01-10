The smart grid is revolutionizing electricity production and consumption. However, strategic use of ICTs and the Internet in energy innovation requires clarifying the roles of partners coming from distinct industries. And it begs for greater coordination of government departments and stakeholder communities that so far had unrelated competencies. This report outlines opportunities, challenges and public policy implications from shifts to ICT-enabled, "smart" electricity grids.
ICT Applications for the Smart Grid
Opportunities and Policy Implications
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
