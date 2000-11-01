Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Human Capital and Growth

A Synthesis Report
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/372502181227
Authors
Christopher A. Pissarides
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Pissarides, C. (2000), “Human Capital and Growth: A Synthesis Report”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 168, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/372502181227.
Go to top