How to Avoid Gas Shortages in the European Union in 2023

A Practical Set of Actions to Close a Potential Supply-demand Gap
https://doi.org/10.1787/73f4be23-en
International Energy Agency
IEA (2022), How to Avoid Gas Shortages in the European Union in 2023: A Practical Set of Actions to Close a Potential Supply-demand Gap, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/73f4be23-en.
