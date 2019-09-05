How teachers update their teaching skills to cope with the rapidly changing world

Continuous professional development (CPD) is crucial for teacher’s professionalism, and affects teaching practices in the classroom. In addition, teachers’ self-efficacy and job satisfaction are higher when professional development has a positive impact on their work. Lifting barriers to participation in professional development by providing incentives and support structures, such as allocated time, as well as offering relevant professional development opportunities that meet teachers’ needs, are crucial for making CPD accessible and purposeful for teachers. Education systems could also build on effective forms of professional development, such as active learning and collaborative approaches, to improve the overall quality of professional development offered to the teaching workforce. These efforts can help teachers become lifelong learners and grow in their profession.