Continuous professional development (CPD) is crucial for teacher’s professionalism, and affects teaching practices in the classroom. In addition, teachers’ self-efficacy and job satisfaction are higher when professional development has a positive impact on their work. Lifting barriers to participation in professional development by providing incentives and support structures, such as allocated time, as well as offering relevant professional development opportunities that meet teachers’ needs, are crucial for making CPD accessible and purposeful for teachers. Education systems could also build on effective forms of professional development, such as active learning and collaborative approaches, to improve the overall quality of professional development offered to the teaching workforce. These efforts can help teachers become lifelong learners and grow in their profession.
How teachers update their teaching skills to cope with the rapidly changing world
Teaching in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
14 November 2023
-
21 March 2023
-
8 June 2022
-
-
-
-
27 May 2021
-
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
15 May 2024
-
Policy paper4 March 2024
-
Policy paper29 February 2024
-
Working paper26 January 2024
-
Policy paper15 January 2024
-
5 December 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023