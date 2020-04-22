When surveying teachers on the multiple domains of leadership for learning, teachers cluster into three different patterns of responses correlated with teaching experience, job satisfaction, and workload stress. Examining these clusters of teacher response patterns, and how they relate to the other teachers in the school and the principal, provides a unique way of viewing the school climate around instructional improvement, and allows possible different options for policy or professional development to be considered.
How teachers differ in their perceptions of leadership for learning
Clustering teacher data from TALIS 2018
Teaching in Focus
