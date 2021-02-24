Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How schools can help protect young people in a recession

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/18f7d6f0-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2021), “How schools can help protect young people in a recession”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/18f7d6f0-en.
Go to top