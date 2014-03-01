- More than one-third of male primary school teachers in OECD countries are now over 50 years old.
- Across OECD countries, the average age of secondary school teachers has increased by one month every year in the last decade.
- Only a few countries have managed to develop policies which lower the average age of teachers significantly.
- Increasing the numbers of female teachers no longer lowers the average age, as the female teaching workforce is ageing faster than its male counterpart.
How Old Are the Teachers?
Education Indicators in Focus
Abstract
