- Students in OECD countries are expected to receive a total of 7 751 hours of instruction on average during their primary and lower secondary education – the bulk of that time is compulsory.
- In general, the higher the level of education, the greater the number of instruction hours a year.
- Reading, mathematics and science take up around 50% of the compulsory curricular time in primary education but only 40% at the lower secondary level.
- The wide variation in instruction hours across OECD countries suggests there is little consensus on the most effective policies related to school time.
How Much Time Do Primary and Lower Secondary Students Spend in the Classroom?
Education Indicators in Focus
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
-
29 January 2024
-
27 October 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
25 March 2022
-
-
-
9 February 2021
Related publications
-
18 June 2024
-
Policy paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper27 May 2024
-
29 January 2024
-
Report5 December 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
23 November 2023
-
26 October 2023