Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

How much do 15-year-olds learn over one year of schooling?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b837fd6a-en
Authors
Francesco Avvisati
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Avvisati, F. (2021), “How much do 15-year-olds learn over one year of schooling?”, PISA in Focus, No. 115, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b837fd6a-en.
Go to top