How much do 15-year-olds learn over one year of schooling? An international comparison based on PISA

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/a28ed097-en
Authors
Francesco Avvisati, Pauline Givord
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Avvisati, F. and P. Givord (2021), “How much do 15-year-olds learn over one year of schooling? An international comparison based on PISA ”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 257, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/a28ed097-en.
