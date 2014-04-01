- Teachers’ salaries increased in real terms between 2000 and 2011 in virtually all OECD countries, but mostly remain below those of other tertiary-educated workers.
- Statutory salaries for lower secondary school teachers with 15 years of experience are 35% higher than starting salaries in OECD countries.
- Among OECD countries, education systems that pay teachers more relative to their national income per capita tend to perform slightly better in mathematics as shown by the PISA study.
- An increasing number of countries are now targeting salary increases to attract high-level graduates in the profession, to retain the best teachers or to assign the most experienced teachers to disadvantaged schools.
How Much Are Teachers Paid and How Much Does it Matter?
Education Indicators in Focus
Abstract
