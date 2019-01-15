PISA has extensively measured student achievement for over 15 years. But cognitive performance is only one aspect of success at school; another is general well-being. The PISA 2015 questionnaire included a comprehensive section on student well-being designed to understand students’ mental health, satisfaction with life, aspirations and socialisation. This PISA in Focus examines two of these aspects: motivation and anxiety.
How is students’ motivation related to their performance and anxiety?
PISA in Focus
