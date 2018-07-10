Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

How is participation in sports related to students’ performance and well-being?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e124db26-en
Authors
Judit Pál
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Pál, J. (2018), “How is participation in sports related to students’ performance and well-being?”, PISA in Focus, No. 86, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e124db26-en.
Go to top