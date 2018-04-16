How has Internet use changed between 2012 and 2015?

In the growing world of digital technology everything is about speed: computer processors have doubled their performance every two years for decades; the future 5G mobile phone generation is predicted to be about 100 times faster than the current 4G and 20 000 times faster than the “ancient” 3G; and, according to the International Telecommunication Union, the share of the world population using the Internet increased from 34% to 48% in just the past five years. Is this digital revolution changing adolescents’ lives at the same frenzied rate? Are 15-year-olds more and more connected to the Internet? And are these changes closing the digital divide?