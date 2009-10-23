Skip to main content
How Good is Trust?

Measuring Trust and its Role for the Progress of Societies
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/220633873086
Adolfo Morrone, Noemi Tontoranelli, Giulia Ranuzzi
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Morrone, A., N. Tontoranelli and G. Ranuzzi (2009), “How Good is Trust?: Measuring Trust and its Role for the Progress of Societies”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2009/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220633873086.
