How do science teachers teach science - and does it matter?

Much ink has been spilled debating the merits of different science-teaching practices. Proponents of enquiry-based science teaching argue that this approach exposes students to the procedures used by professional scientists, while the proponents of traditional practices emphasise the role of teachers in transmitting knowledge about science and in guiding students’ learning.

So what is the best practice to use and is success contingent on the school environment?

PISA 2015 asked students about the teaching practices they are exposed to at school. The analysis of these data reveals interesting findings about the effectiveness of certain teaching practices, particularly enquiry-based science activities and teacher-directed science instruction.