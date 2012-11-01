- Immigrant students often have to overcome multiple barriers at once in order to succeed at school.
- Across most OECD countries, poor performance among immigrant students relative to other students is strongly related to social disadvantage at school, as reflected in the proportion of students whose mothers have low levels of education.
- The concentration, in a school, of immigrant students or of those who do not speak the language of instruction at home is not as strongly related to poor performance.
How Do Immigrant Students Fare in Disadvantaged Schools?
PISA in Focus
