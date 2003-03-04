Household Wealth in the National Accounts of Europe, the United States and Japan

This working paper has been presented and discussed at the October 2002 OECD National Accounts Experts Meeting. The objective of the paper is two fold: (1) present comparable results for household financial and non financial assets and liabilities for Europe, the USA and Japan, (2) analyse the change in the composition of household gross and net wealth of these countries and zones between 1995 and 2000. Data is based on official financial accounts sources. However the paper proposes (and estimate the corresponding data) an original classification, better adapted to analysis: pension funds assets are broken down between defined-benefit and defined contribution, life insurance between unit-linked and guaranteed-rate, mutual-funds between equity, bond and mixed. The paper discusses the reliability of the data, including non listed shares and non financial assets. The paper then discusses global and detailed compared trends of household wealth between countries ...