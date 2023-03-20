Skip to main content
Home, green home: Policies to decarbonise housing

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cbda8bad-en
Authors
Peter Hoeller, Volker Ziemann, Boris Cournède, Manuel Bétin
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hoeller, P. et al. (2023), “Home, green home: Policies to decarbonise housing”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1751, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cbda8bad-en.
