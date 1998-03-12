This issue of Higher Education Management presents papers from the 1996 General Conference of OECD's program on Institutional Management in Higher Education. Papers were presented which addressed themes given priority for the next five years: regionalisation, lifelong learning, and diversification. The impact of major changes in institutional structures on staffing issues is also examined along with the consequences of these changes and current priorities on capital funding and expenditure concerns.
Higher Education Management, Volume 9 Issue 3
