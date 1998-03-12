Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Higher Education Management, Volume 9 Issue 3

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/hemp-v9-3-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Higher Education Management

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (1998), Higher Education Management, Volume 9 Issue 3, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/hemp-v9-3-en.
Go to top