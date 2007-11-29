The journal of OECD's Programme on Institutional Management in Higher Education. This issue features articles on revenue generation and its consequences for academic capital, values and autonomy; liability of researchers in the case of scientific fraud; academic and professional standards in UK higher education, affirmative action at a Brazilian university; changing patterns of university governance in Sweden; and values, ethics and teacher education.
Higher Education Management and Policy, Volume 19 Issue 3
