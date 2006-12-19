Higher Education Management and Policy, Volume 18 Issue 3

Published three times each year, Higher Education Management and Policy is the journal of OECD's programme on Institutional Management in Higher Education. It covers practice and policy in the field of higher education management through articles and reports on research projects of wide international scope. This issue includes articles on funding in higher education and economic growth, diversity in higher education, revenue generation and organisational change, the entrepreneurial university, e-learning, British and German education students, and quality assurance.
