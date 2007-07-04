Higher Education Management and Policy, Volume 18 Issue 1

Previously published as Higher Education Management, Higher Education Management and Policy, edited by the OECD’s Programme on Institutional Management in Higher Education (IMHE), addresses administrators and managers of institutions of higher education and researchers in the field of institutional management. It covers the field through articles and reports on such issues as quality assurance, human resources, funding, and internationalisation. It also is a source of information on activities and events organised by OECD's IMHE Programme. This issue includes articles on variable fees, monetary rewards of young European graduates, performance funding, staffing patterns by age and sex, education and trade liberalisation, and the European Higher Education Area.