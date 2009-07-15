Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Herding in Aid Allocation

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/221460356758
Authors
Emmanuel Frot, Javier Santiso
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Frot, E. and J. Santiso (2009), “Herding in Aid Allocation”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 279, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/221460356758.
Go to top