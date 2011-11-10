Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Health Reform

Meeting the Challenge of Ageing and Multiple Morbidities
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264122314-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
한국어

Cite this content as:

OECD (2011), Health Reform: Meeting the Challenge of Ageing and Multiple Morbidities, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264122314-en.
Go to top