Health Care Reform and Long-Term Care in the Netherlands

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dlw04vx0n-en
Authors
Erik Schut, Stéphane Sorbe, Jens Høj
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Schut, E., S. Sorbe and J. Høj (2013), “Health Care Reform and Long-Term Care in the Netherlands”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1010, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4dlw04vx0n-en.
