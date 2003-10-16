Health at a Glance 2003

This second edition of Health at a Glance brings together the latest comparable data and trends concerning health status and risks, the activity and resources of health care systems, as well as health expenditure and financing across the 30 OECD countries. It contains a larger set of indicators than the previous edition. Health at a Glance provides striking evidence of the variations across OECD countries in most indicators of health status, health care activity and expenditure.

For each indicator, there are charts illustrating variations across countries and over time, brief commentaries highlighting the key findings conveyed by the data, and a methodological box with the definition of the indicator. In addition, a statistical annex provides data tables for each indicator, often presenting long time series going as far back as 1960. The key indicators are drawn from OECD Health Data 2003.