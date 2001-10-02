Health at a Glance is a new statistical publication from the OECD covering life expectancy, health care resources, health system activities, health care financing, and health expenditure. At the same time, it provides striking evidence of the sheer size of the variations across countries in most indicators of health system resources, activity and expenditure. Based on the OECD Health Data database, it provides easy access to the most frequently requested health economy data.
Health at a Glance 2001
Report
Health at a Glance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report7 November 2023
-
Report9 November 2021
-
Report7 November 2019
-
Report10 November 2017
-
Report4 November 2015
-
Report21 November 2013
-
Report23 November 2011
-
Report8 December 2009
Related publications
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
-
15 April 2024
-
Report19 March 2024
-
23 February 2024
-
31 January 2024
-
23 January 2024