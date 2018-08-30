Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Have 15-year-olds become “greener” over the years?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/6534cd38-en
Authors
Alfonso Echazarra
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Echazarra, A. (2018), “Have 15-year-olds become “greener” over the years?”, PISA in Focus, No. 87, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/6534cd38-en.
Go to top