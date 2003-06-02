The private provision of biodiversity products and services is proving to be quite feasible in some circumstances. Some biodiversity products and services are already being profitably marketed. Private markets also need to be supported by appropriate public policies. This publication provides a conceptual framework for market creation in the biodiversity policy arena, as well as several examples of where the use of markets can assist policy makers in the search for more sustainable use and conservation of biodiversity.
Harnessing Markets for Biodiversity
Towards Conservation and Sustainable Use