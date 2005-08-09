Skip to main content
Handbook on Constructing Composite Indicators

Methodology and User Guide
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/533411815016
Authors
Michela Nardo, Michaela Saisana, Andrea Saltelli, Stefano Tarantola, Anders Hoffman, Enrico Giovannini
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Nardo, M. et al. (2005), “Handbook on Constructing Composite Indicators: Methodology and User Guide”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2005/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/533411815016.
