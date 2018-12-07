Guidance Document On Use And Development Of Tier-2 Laboratory Based Tests Used To Substantiate Claims For Efficacy Of Biocide Treated Articles

The purpose of this document is to provide guidance on the efficacy testing of biocides used in materials and treated articles. It aims to help define the problem that the use of a biocide is intended to solve or the property that it is intended to introduce and why that is required.This, along with service expectations, will help define the type of data that would be required to support any claim made in a meaningful way. The presence and relevance of existing standard test methods are described and, where they do not exist or where they do not provide sufficient support, the nature of the data required will be described. Two example protocols for common claims are provided.