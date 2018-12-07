Skip to main content
Guidance Document On Use And Development Of Tier-2 Laboratory Based Tests Used To Substantiate Claims For Efficacy Of Biocide Treated Articles

Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/81b0b87b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Series on Pesticides and Biocides
OECD (2018), Guidance Document On Use And Development Of Tier-2 Laboratory Based Tests Used To Substantiate Claims For Efficacy Of Biocide Treated Articles, Series on Pesticides and Biocides, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/81b0b87b-en.
