Policy reforms aimed at boosting long-run growth often have side effects – positive or negative – on an economy’s vulnerability to shocks and their propagation. Macroeconomic shocks as severe and protracted as those since 2007 warrant a reconsideration of the role growth-promoting policies play in shaping the vulnerability and resilience of an economy to macroeconomic shocks. Against this background, this paper looks at a vast array of policy recommendations by the OECD that promote longterm growth – contained in Going for Growth and the Economic Outlook – and attempts to establish whether they underpin macroeconomic stability or whether there is a trade-off.
Growth Policies and Macroeconomic Stability
Policy paper
OECD Economic Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
6 June 2023
-
Policy paper4 February 2022
-
Policy paper26 November 2021
-
19 October 2021
-
Policy paper14 April 2020
-
10 September 2019
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Policy paper31 May 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
25 April 2024